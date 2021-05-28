Holendale Unused Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A logo option that didn't make the cut from my ongoing client's project. I'll give it a tiny highlite by posting it here. 😁
.
Quick question, do you think golden ratio is important on logo design? Share your thought on comments below. Thanks! .