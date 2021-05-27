Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 037 :: Weather

dailyui037
This weather app is extremely concise because it's for a smart watch. A simple icon immediately informs the user of the current weather outside such as sunny, rainy, cloudy, windy, etc. Below the weather icon is the current temperature. Further down is the user's current location, followed by an arrow leading to other weather data and saved locations.

Posted on May 27, 2021
