AR Shakir
Redwhale

Cryptocurrency Dashboard UI Concept

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Dashboard UI Concept blockchain barchart flat ui web app app ui user dashoard analytics admin ui wallet admin admin panel dashboard design dashboad dashboard ui dashboard digital wallet cryptocurrency crypto wallet crypto
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a dashboard UI for Crypto Currency. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting contents and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on instagram and dribbble. So make sure you follow me on dribbble too.

My Instagram: @arshakirpk
Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260
Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260
Visit My Website: arshakir.com

Redwhale
Redwhale
Your Next Design
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like