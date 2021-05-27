Aufa Rafi

SIAK NG Mobile

SIAK NG Mobile ux design uidesign ui ux mobile app mobile ui product design ui design ux
SIAK NG is a website that support University of Infonesia's students academic activity. SIAK NG mobile is a mobile version of the SIAK NG that more portable for students usage.

Posted on May 27, 2021
