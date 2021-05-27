Shiue Nee

Isometric Icon WIP

Shiue Nee
Shiue Nee
  • Save
Isometric Icon WIP icon wip icon pack icon app design workflow workflow design process mobile device icons smartphone icons concept development design outline framework work in process ui design isometric symbol isometric design isometric icons icon design vector illustration
Download color palette

Behind the scenes of how I develop my latest set of Isometric Icons. Check out menee design Lottie Marketplace for the animated version!

Shiue Nee
Shiue Nee

More by Shiue Nee

View profile
    • Like