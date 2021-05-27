GameCube Appreciation Post 🙌

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In 2002, Nintendo released the GameCube, and also its controller which features this face button configuration.
This button layout is so genius because it uses hierarchy, colour, and shape to make the controller’s buttons easier to use. The A button (commonly used as a confirmation or main action button) was green, larger, and placed in the middle of the other buttons.
No console has used a similar design motif since the GameCube. Which is a shame because not only did it look good, but it made complex game controls easier to learn, play, and remember for people of all skill levels.