GameCube Appreciation Post 🙌

In 2002, Nintendo released the GameCube, and also its controller which features this face button configuration.

This button layout is so genius because it uses hierarchy, colour, and shape to make the controller’s buttons easier to use. The A button (commonly used as a confirmation or main action button) was green, larger, and placed in the middle of the other buttons.

No console has used a similar design motif since the GameCube. Which is a shame because not only did it look good, but it made complex game controls easier to learn, play, and remember for people of all skill levels.