Dennis Cortés

Outtake 1

Dennis Cortés
Dennis Cortés
  • Save
Outtake 1 texture noise texture glass blender 3d shading monstera abstract plant print graphicdesign noise gradient experiment lofi producer musician album cover album artwork album
Outtake 1 texture noise texture glass blender 3d shading monstera abstract plant print graphicdesign noise gradient experiment lofi producer musician album cover album artwork album
Download color palette
  1. outtakes-4-dribbble.png
  2. outtakes-4-small.png

Unused album artwork designs come to live on Dribbble 🪦

🎧 Listen to my music here →
💻 My website →
📹 My YouTube →

Dennis Cortés
Dennis Cortés
Designer that codes, teaches, and makes music

More by Dennis Cortés

View profile
    • Like