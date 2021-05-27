Afifudin Zuhri

Twin Wolf

Twin Wolf lettermark logo design logo design branding clean design design logo branding icon design illustration animal logo logodesign wolves logo twin wolf
Hello People,
Exploration with 2 wolves and fresh gradation colors.. What do you think?

Thank you, feedback is very welcome 😁

