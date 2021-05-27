Betterment for Advisors Co-Pilot

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm excited to announce the launch of Betterment for Advisors new feature: Co-Pilot. Co-pilot is a bulk task management system that allows advisors to take common actions on several clients at once. The team wanted this feature to eventually become the 'Client Command Center'. I am playing with a loader and flash pattern to give that 'your at the helm' feel.