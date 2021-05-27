Joez Adbel Suarez

BG Mobile App | Onboarding UI Redesign

Joez Adbel Suarez
Joez Adbel Suarez
  • Save
BG Mobile App | Onboarding UI Redesign app redesign onboarding minimal design ux ui
Download color palette

👋Hello Dribbble!
I am an aspiring UI/UX Designer based in Panama.

These are the onboarding screens of my first user interface project - a redesign concept of Banco General's banking mobile app.

The real app doesn't actually have onboarding screens so I thought I'd create some simple and minimalist ones.

Feel free to contact me - joez.sua@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Joez Adbel Suarez
Joez Adbel Suarez

More by Joez Adbel Suarez

View profile
    • Like