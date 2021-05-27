BG Mobile App | Onboarding UI Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
👋Hello Dribbble!
I am an aspiring UI/UX Designer based in Panama.
These are the onboarding screens of my first user interface project - a redesign concept of Banco General's banking mobile app.
The real app doesn't actually have onboarding screens so I thought I'd create some simple and minimalist ones.
Feel free to contact me - joez.sua@gmail.com