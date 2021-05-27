White Paper - State of Market + Recovery - Onyx

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
As a continuation of our thought leadership collateral, I developed a white paper related to COVID-19's effect on the travel/hospitality industry and steps companies could take to move toward recovery.
Utilizing the previous one-sheeter design, I expanded the offering to a white paper and included some data visualization elements to add visual interest to the piece. This is one of a series with a similar design style, helping to unify corporate brand elements.