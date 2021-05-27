Gavin Wareing

Donut logo

Gavin Wareing
Gavin Wareing
  • Save
Donut logo branding 2d flat vector design minimal colorful typography donut logo donut
Download color palette

If you like what I do make sure to head over to my fiverr page

https://www.fiverr.com/share/4X1Yay

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Gavin Wareing
Gavin Wareing

More by Gavin Wareing

View profile
    • Like