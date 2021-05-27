Titus Smith

Birb

Titus Smith
Titus Smith
  • Save
Birb design branding logo illustration
Download color palette

An early sketch for a health and beauty client I'm working on. I was trying to turn an R into a bird, or maybe it was the other way around? The final version will be on here soon enough that you can see the progress. Also, buy soaps from soapsbyranda.com. They're amazing.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Titus Smith
Titus Smith

More by Titus Smith

View profile
    • Like