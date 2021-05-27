🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An early sketch for a health and beauty client I'm working on. I was trying to turn an R into a bird, or maybe it was the other way around? The final version will be on here soon enough that you can see the progress. Also, buy soaps from soapsbyranda.com. They're amazing.