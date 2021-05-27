Joez Adbel Suarez

BG Mobile | App Redesign

Joez Adbel Suarez
Joez Adbel Suarez
  • Save
BG Mobile | App Redesign banking app figma onboarding app minimal redesign ux ui
Download color palette

👋 Hello Dribbble!
I am an aspiring UI/UX Designer based in Panama.

I would like to present my first user interface project - a redesign concept of Banco General's mobile app.

Banco General is the largest private equity bank in Panama - I've been using their mobile app for a few months now, after opening an account, but I wasn't a fan of their UI and UX Design - That's why I decided to redesign it for fun.
will post the other screens soon.

I always welcome your feedback!

email: joez.sua@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Joez Adbel Suarez
Joez Adbel Suarez

More by Joez Adbel Suarez

View profile
    • Like