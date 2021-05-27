BG Mobile | App Redesign

👋 Hello Dribbble!

I am an aspiring UI/UX Designer based in Panama.

I would like to present my first user interface project - a redesign concept of Banco General's mobile app.

Banco General is the largest private equity bank in Panama - I've been using their mobile app for a few months now, after opening an account, but I wasn't a fan of their UI and UX Design - That's why I decided to redesign it for fun.

will post the other screens soon.

I always welcome your feedback!

email: joez.sua@gmail.com