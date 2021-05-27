BG Mobile | App Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
👋 Hello Dribbble!
I am an aspiring UI/UX Designer based in Panama.
I would like to present my first user interface project - a redesign concept of Banco General's mobile app.
Banco General is the largest private equity bank in Panama - I've been using their mobile app for a few months now, after opening an account, but I wasn't a fan of their UI and UX Design - That's why I decided to redesign it for fun.
will post the other screens soon.
I always welcome your feedback!
email: joez.sua@gmail.com