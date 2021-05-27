Titus Smith

Aunt B's mark

badge illustration brand linework identity branding mark design logo icon
Dropping in a few hi-res shots of the Aunt B's Blossoms identity. See more (and buy stuff!) at auntbblossoms.com

Posted on May 27, 2021
