Nick — UnDrafted.Design

Phoenix Suns - Valley Fever

Nick — UnDrafted.Design
Nick — UnDrafted.Design
  • Save
Phoenix Suns - Valley Fever the valley valley booker nba poster valley fever basketball logo suns nba basketball vector icon typography branding logo sticker design illustration
Download color palette

There's a Valley Fever spreading across The Valley in Phoenix Arizona. This was created for an announcement of a Concept jersey based on this idea and using a modified typeface to emulate "The Valley" jerseys worn by the Phoenix Suns during the 2021 NBA Season and their run in the NBA Playoffs.

Nick — UnDrafted.Design
Nick — UnDrafted.Design

More by Nick — UnDrafted.Design

View profile
    • Like