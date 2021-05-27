Joe Wilper

Portrait of Mickey Mugglesworth

Portrait of Mickey Mugglesworth drawing procreate puppy dog boston boston terrier pet
Been making the switch over to procreate and loving it. Used the Charcoal Master Pack from Lane Draws.

Posted on May 27, 2021
