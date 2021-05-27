Darwin Bonfante
T H U R S D A Y !

We like colors in design, and we definitely love how the guys at illo.tv plays with them!
And you can tell that’s where the inspiration came for today’s little experiment!
(Fully made in blender)

Creative Studio based in Italy.
