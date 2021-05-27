Carlos Sosa

Formatting Text

Carlos Sosa
Carlos Sosa
Hire Me
  • Save
Formatting Text minimal vector flat ux icon app web design ui iconography
Download color palette

Created a new component for messages boxes to add user ability to format text.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Carlos Sosa
Carlos Sosa
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Carlos Sosa

View profile
    • Like