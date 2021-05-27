Avery Elias

Lettering Chalk Design

Avery Elias
Avery Elias
  • Save
Lettering Chalk Design procreateapp procreate art typography branding typedesign logotype typeface type art lettering logo leaf digital art botanical bread black white lettering artist procreate logo lettering art lettering illustration
Download color palette

This phrase from https://wtfshouldiletter.com/ perfectly summing up freelance life these days 😂 If you’re like me and want to practice lettering, check out Lauren Hom's #WTFShouldILetter challenge on Instagram! I hope you get a good chuckle from some of the phrases like I did. And for anyone wondering, I got the chalk effect by using the chalk brush in Procreate!

Avery Elias
Avery Elias
Toronto based Designer & Illustrator

More by Avery Elias

View profile
    • Like