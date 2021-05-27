Lettering Chalk Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This phrase from https://wtfshouldiletter.com/ perfectly summing up freelance life these days 😂 If you’re like me and want to practice lettering, check out Lauren Hom's #WTFShouldILetter challenge on Instagram! I hope you get a good chuckle from some of the phrases like I did. And for anyone wondering, I got the chalk effect by using the chalk brush in Procreate!