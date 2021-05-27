Anastasia Kiulian

Chefio - App concept design

Chefio - App concept design app design time timeframe concept design concept gradient green interaction interactions ux ui mock-up chef template calendar booking book food app mockup
Two designs with exactly the same functionality. But with a different feel.
These two designs taken from my case study Chefio (Three styles of the same content). See my previous shots with a luxurious design from this case study.

