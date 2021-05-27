Good for Sale
Din Studio

Calvera - Display sporty font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Calvera - Display sporty font sports logo display font sporty font sport font logo design font fonts logo type branding
Calvera - Display sporty font sports logo display font sporty font sport font logo design font fonts logo type branding
Calvera - Display sporty font sports logo display font sporty font sport font logo design font fonts logo type branding
Calvera - Display sporty font sports logo display font sporty font sport font logo design font fonts logo type branding
Calvera - Display sporty font sports logo display font sporty font sport font logo design font fonts logo type branding
Calvera - Display sporty font sports logo display font sporty font sport font logo design font fonts logo type branding
Download color palette
  1. Calvera01.jpg
  2. Calvera02.jpg
  3. Calvera03.jpg
  4. Calvera04.jpg
  5. Calvera05.jpg
  6. Calvera06.jpg

Calvera - Display sporty font

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on din-studio.com
Good for sale
Calvera - Display sporty font

Calvera is a modern display font. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:

– Calvera (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

– PUA Encoded

– Multilingual Support

– Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13164/calvera.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/calvera-modern-display-font/

Din Studio
Din Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Din Studio

View profile
    • Like