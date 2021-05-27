Chris Ellis

Interactive 3D Ocean Bear

Interactive 3D Ocean Bear interaction design bear fish ocean neon interactive design spline
See the full experience at:
https://www.designersatlas.com/work/interactive-ocean-bear/

As a part of a new series of themed illustrations and designs for future print publication I created an animated interactive 3D bear.

Use your mouse to zoom in and out and around the environment. Refresh the page to start the animation from the beginning.

Posted on May 27, 2021
