Rashid Tajuar

Brand Identity: Pagla Baburchi

Rashid Tajuar
Rashid Tajuar
  • Save
Brand Identity: Pagla Baburchi logo typography branding illustration
Download color palette

Our go at designing the identity for Pagla Baburchi by Madchef, a redefined Bangla Cuisine situated in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Rashid Tajuar
Rashid Tajuar

More by Rashid Tajuar

View profile
    • Like