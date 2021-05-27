Marvin Schwaibold
Passbase

Passbase Assets

Marvin Schwaibold
Passbase
Marvin Schwaibold for Passbase
  • Save
Download color palette

Art Direction and 3D assets for Passbase.

Pass base is an identity verification solution that helps companies, onboard users, from over 190 countries and screen 6,000 government IDs.

www.passbase.com

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Passbase
Passbase
Solving Identity Verification at Scale.

More by Passbase

View profile
    • Like