Omar Laghmiche

LAKINOSA

Omar Laghmiche
Omar Laghmiche
  • Save
LAKINOSA flat typography logo illustrator illustration minimal brand branding design identity
Download color palette

LA KINOSA ✨
.
.
.
Branding and packaging design for Lakinosa natural skincare

——
Branding agency specialized in branding and packaging design services.
.
.
.
Designed by 👉🏼 @omarlaghmiche
.
.
#brandidentity #branding #branddesign #packagingdesigner #design #art #cosmetics #beauty #morroco #dribbble #behance

Omar Laghmiche
Omar Laghmiche

More by Omar Laghmiche

View profile
    • Like