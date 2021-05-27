DJUR - ANIMALS

The idea behind the project came as a result when I moved to Sweden and started to learn Swedish.

As a result I created these minimalist illustration for each letter on the Swedish alphabet using animal names.

All of them can be printed and used as homeschooling flashcards.

check out the links down below:

Behance

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119903789/Swedish-Alphabet-Flashcards

Portfolio

https://lona.is/work/cards