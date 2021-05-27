Margaret Lo

Coffeeshop CRUSH

Margaret Lo
Margaret Lo
Hire Me
  • Save
Coffeeshop CRUSH identity coffee logo style band branding coffee cup coffeeshop identity design
Download color palette

Crush – youth coffee shop, coffee maker, space
for meetings and lectures

Task
Development of a logo and corporate identity for a coffee shop

Decision
A bold style was created, the star is used as the main metaphor - as a metaphor for brightness and eccentricity, rounded shapes, positioning of the company

Full case here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120296089/Coffeeshop-CRUSH

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Margaret Lo
Margaret Lo
illustrator & Brand Designer
Hire Me

More by Margaret Lo

View profile
    • Like