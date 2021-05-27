Brad Burke
Brevan Howard — Concept Direction

Another early design direction concept we created while working with our client Brevan Howard, a leading global hedge fund.

This minimal direction set rich imagery and simple typography against a breathable white background to create a calm and sophisticated feel. Information was neatly organized to lead the viewer down the page, while using typographic hierarchy to create visual appeal and tension.

Thanks to @Hrvoje Grubisic for the collaboration on this direction.

