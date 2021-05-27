🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
New Work
↳
Another early design direction concept we created while working with our client Brevan Howard, a leading global hedge fund.
This minimal direction set rich imagery and simple typography against a breathable white background to create a calm and sophisticated feel. Information was neatly organized to lead the viewer down the page, while using typographic hierarchy to create visual appeal and tension.
Thanks to @Hrvoje Grubisic for the collaboration on this direction.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.