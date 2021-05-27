Celsius Loan Calculator Widget

Rainfall

Celsius is a crypto-based financial services platform. It lets members earn, borrow and send assets of nearly any kind, and has built a rabid fanbase thanks to its community-driven approach.

Rainfall partnered with Celsius to launch their platform on the web, so they could reach new customers, increase engagement and grow their business.

