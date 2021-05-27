Oloruntobi Olalekan

Cloth Donation App

Cloth Donation App
One major purpose of the application is to make free clothes easily and readily available to those who are in need. Hence, to bring a donator to a matching receiver, there needs to be a process that is both simple and hassle free, this is what CLODON seeks to achieve.
Chain delivery system has been employed in the design of the application.

Posted on May 27, 2021
