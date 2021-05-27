Angele MESSA

Sign Up and Sign in pages for a local library

I worked on the creation of an app for a community library. Given that most End Users will be using the internet for the first time, or would not have familiarity with smartphones, i opted for this simple sign up and sign in structure.

Posted on May 27, 2021
