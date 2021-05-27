Gyrox

CarrotRadar is an app for bunnies (available for download on a BunniPhone™) that helps them locate the nearest and freshest carrots within a 100-mile radius.

It's shaped like a location pin mashed up with a carrot.

Viewable here also: https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/537079066/

Thanks for viewing :)

May 27, 2021
