CarrotRadar is an app for bunnies (available for download on a BunniPhone™) that helps them locate the nearest and freshest carrots within a 100-mile radius.
It's shaped like a location pin mashed up with a carrot.
Viewable here also: https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/537079066/
Thanks for viewing :)