Website Update 2021

Website Update 2021 animation personal memoji lottie doodles clean white product visual ui email iconography brand crisp designer
I had some fun this past weekend updating my personal website, entirely using Webflow and learning along the way. It was also pretty cool working on that Memoji animation in the header 😉

Check it out: danilotanic.com

