Colorado

Colorado estes park rocky mountains camp hike landscape illustration colorado springs texture valley mountain chasm lake lake colorado
Distance: 8.2 miles Out and Back

Difficulty: Difficult

Colorado is one of my favorite places to visit. I’m fortunate enough to have lots of family there, so I always have a reason to go visit.

