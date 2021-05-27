Cahit Berkay Kazangirler
Privia Design Team

DAAS — Logo Design

Cahit Berkay Kazangirler
Privia Design Team
Cahit Berkay Kazangirler for Privia Design Team
  • Save
DAAS — Logo Design styleguie logodesign mood board brand branding logotype logo design logo cyber security ddos privia daas
DAAS — Logo Design styleguie logodesign mood board brand branding logotype logo design logo cyber security ddos privia daas
DAAS — Logo Design styleguie logodesign mood board brand branding logotype logo design logo cyber security ddos privia daas
DAAS — Logo Design styleguie logodesign mood board brand branding logotype logo design logo cyber security ddos privia daas
DAAS — Logo Design styleguie logodesign mood board brand branding logotype logo design logo cyber security ddos privia daas
DAAS — Logo Design styleguie logodesign mood board brand branding logotype logo design logo cyber security ddos privia daas
Download color palette
  1. homepage.png
  2. Mood Board.png
  3. Brand Concept.png
  4. Style Guide.png
  5. Brand Mark.png
  6. Word Mark.png

DAAS (DDOS as a Service) Logo Design

________________

Let’s connect:
Website | Behance | Twitter

Privia Design Team
Privia Design Team
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Privia Design Team

View profile
    • Like