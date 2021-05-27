Real estate mobile app

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello everyone!
These are the screens that I designed for an app I worked on last year (2020). The app was created to help real estate agents, so they can have easy acess to up-to-date information about the buildings available to sell.
Stay tuned for more projects and don't forget to hit the 'L' button.
Thanks for visiting!
For work inquiries, send me a message on
https://www.linkedin.com/in/lazarofelipe/