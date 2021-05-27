Felipe Lázaro

Real estate mobile app

Real estate mobile app sao paulo buildings maps ux ui real estate app mobile
These are the screens that I designed for an app I worked on last year (2020). The app was created to help real estate agents, so they can have easy acess to up-to-date information about the buildings available to sell.

Posted on May 27, 2021
