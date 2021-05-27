Abdelrahman Hassan

GameX Preview (Minimal Design)

GameX Preview (Minimal Design) ui ux e commerce website e commerce gaming website gaming xbox ps5 playstation userflow website ui website design minimal design ui design design branding ui ux typography minimal graphic design
Hi Everyone,

This is a preview of the userflow for my latest design. GameX is an e-commerce website which I've designed using the minimal design approach. Let me know what you think in the comments!

