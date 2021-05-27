FifthAura logo

ZakoWorld

ZakoWorld
ZakoWorld
logoinspiration minimal logo design branding perfume logodesigner logodesign
I was challenged to think about another way to express fragrance without using a pump sprayer and perfume bottle.😅

The client wanted the color blue and presented the name - Fifth Aura. That name, it made magic in my mind.

Posted on May 27, 2021
ZakoWorld
ZakoWorld

