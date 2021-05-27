Tensolite - Login/Register

Tensolite, a B2B company that sells construction materials such as joists, concrete blocks, cobblestones and roof tiles, needed a web app for their employees and clients to use with the objective of optimizing processes across all types of areas.

The first MVP was to design and develop a login page, a register page and a way for users to recover their account information.

Sprints were set at 2 weeks and the whole process involved researching, documenting, benchmarking, interviewing, wireframing, user testing and designing functional prototypes.

Many decisions had to be made in order to maintain a user-friendly experience but, at the same time, respect legal obligations related to B2B contracts and ERP database. Social media login/registration was thus eliminated and a legal e-mail had to be assigned, or updated, by a sales representative in the ERP.