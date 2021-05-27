Tensolite - Login/Register

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tensolite, a B2B company that sells construction materials such as joists, concrete blocks, cobblestones and roof tiles, needed a web app for their employees and clients to use with the objective of optimizing processes across all types of areas.
The first MVP was to design and develop a login page, a register page and a way for users to recover their account information.
Sprints were set at 2 weeks and the whole process involved researching, documenting, benchmarking, interviewing, wireframing, user testing and designing functional prototypes.
Many decisions had to be made in order to maintain a user-friendly experience but, at the same time, respect legal obligations related to B2B contracts and ERP database. Social media login/registration was thus eliminated and a legal e-mail had to be assigned, or updated, by a sales representative in the ERP.