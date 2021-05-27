Aidan Minton

An Exploration of type...

Had a lot of fun making these, there are no rules or guidelines to creating typographical compositions, just go crazy and pull back at the end if necessary.

Done as part of a personal adventure into the '30 days of design' challenge. For day 27 I wanted to create 3 connected pieces that can be split into 3 frames.

