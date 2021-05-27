Tamara Sheri

Burger Shop Instagram Content Curation

This project allowed me to create content for a burger shop that would be appealing to customers while updating them on the companies latest offers. I also focused on creating interactive content that would keep current and new customers engaged adding a more personal touch.

