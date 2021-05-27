Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

Logo for Gonell Shop icon typography art vector branding logo illustration design graphic design
This is a logo I done for a friend’s online jewellery shop, done entirely on Illustrator, logo and logotype, creating from her preferences the brand identity, using a typically Spanish palette and round shapes, representing jewels.

Posted on May 27, 2021
