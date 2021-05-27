🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Parisian light (watercolor on 23 x 30,5 cm & 300 gsm paper, margins included)
It is really a pleasure to remember the feeling of intense luminosity, sometimes blinding, of the facades of the streets of the capital and to translate it into a watercolor. This light that cannot be found anywhere else. Yes, Paris is often gray and agitated; a ray of sunshine in late summer afternoon is enough to reveal a rich subtlety of colors and soothe hearts with a holiday scent.