Gaurav Shriwastava

Minimalistic Landing Page UI/UX - TestRight (Life Sciences)

Gaurav Shriwastava
Gaurav Shriwastava
  • Save
Minimalistic Landing Page UI/UX - TestRight (Life Sciences) ux branding appuidesign hire me website redesign design uidesign adobe xd
Download color palette

This shot is a sample for Minimal look UI. I have worked on this website redesigning project for one of my India Based clients, Company name is Test Right, a life sciences startup. I complete the redesigning process of their website.
I was involved in this project as a UX and UI Designer and helped the Founders to create a User-centric design.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Gaurav Shriwastava
Gaurav Shriwastava

More by Gaurav Shriwastava

View profile
    • Like