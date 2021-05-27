retreat . tarn . repeat . blue tent . alpine start

Trending designs to inspire you
Adjusting painting process to work big...
Approaching the glacier I had played on as a child.
Retreat.
Beyond the swimming holes of youth.
Tarn.
To the setting sun of day.
Repeat.
Shelter carried.
Blue tent.
Morning darkness popping open.
Alpine start.
Giclee 8 x 7'