Rich Rawlyk

retreat . tarn . repeat . blue tent . alpine start

retreat . tarn . repeat . blue tent . alpine start discipline patience perspective composition studies digital painting triptych glacier art trail art wildernessart wilderness large format glacial retreat glacier giclee illustration
Adjusting painting process to work big...
Approaching the glacier I had played on as a child.
Retreat.
Beyond the swimming holes of youth.
Tarn.
To the setting sun of day.
Repeat.
Shelter carried.
Blue tent.
Morning darkness popping open.
Alpine start.

Giclee 8 x 7'

Artifacts of Story

