retreat . tarn . repeat . blue tent

  1. gllywall.jpg
  2. gllywall2.jpg
  3. gllywall3.jpg
  4. gllywall44.jpg

Adjusting painting process to work big...
Approaching the glacier I had played on as a child.
Retreat.
Beyond the swimming holes of youth.
Tarn.
To the setting sun of day.
Repeat.
Shelter carried.
Blue tent.

Giclee 8 x 7'

