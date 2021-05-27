Pierre Doussot

Daily UI #100 - Landing Page

Pierre Doussot
Pierre Doussot
  • Save
Daily UI #100 - Landing Page darkmode dark webdesign web colors ui design daily ui daily 100 challenge
Daily UI #100 - Landing Page darkmode dark webdesign web colors ui design daily ui daily 100 challenge
Download color palette
  1. Daily UI #100 - Landing Page.jpg
  2. Recap.jpg

Hello Dribbblers,

Finally, the end of my journey...
Tell me what you think of this FINAL shot.
Its help me to be a better designer 💪

Thx for watching

Follow me on Behance & Dribbble
https://www.behance.net/pierredoussot

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Pierre Doussot
Pierre Doussot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Pierre Doussot

View profile
    • Like