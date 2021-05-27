Alireza Mohammadi

Clothes Shop Concept

Alireza Mohammadi
Alireza Mohammadi
  • Save
Clothes Shop Concept persian ui persian clothes webdesign design web design web ui ux ui
Download color palette

Hello guys 👋
Another design and concept and I deconstructed it a bit again.
It's designed in Persian language.
Hope you like it ❤

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Alireza Mohammadi
Alireza Mohammadi

More by Alireza Mohammadi

View profile
    • Like