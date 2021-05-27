Gaurav Shriwastava

MarkBench - BaaS & SaaS Product Concept

MarkBench - BaaS & SaaS Product Concept product design branding marketing campaign adtech bidding saas landing page concept design adobe xd
This is the site that was a conceptual UI/UX Design challenge that helped me to land my first UI/UX job in a SaaS Company. In This Project, I created a fully new concept of a new Product that is based on AdTech and smart advertising.

